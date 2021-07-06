Sen. Graham submits $230.3M funding request for SC military facilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday submitted funding requests to the Senate Appropriations Committee, seeking millions of dollars for projects on South Carolina military facilities.

If approved, Joint Base Charleston could receive $59M.

$30M would be be put towards building a new Fire and Rescue station “to centralize essential emergency dispatch services into a 911 dispatch center and maximize base and airfield fire protection.”

$29M would be put towards constructing “a flight line support facility, which [would] include administration and warehouse areas to support the current C-17 fleet.” Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest fleets of C-17s in the United States Air Force.

The majority of the funds would be used by Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, with $122.6M requested for the building of “an aircraft maintenance hangar with applied instructional space, multi-story parking facility, operations support spaces, an da hangar shop annex to support the F-35 training squadron.”

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort would also receive $5M to properly equip facilities to handle, store, and recycle hazardous waste.

$13.7M would be given to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for construction projects, including “an F-35 Operational Support Facility, the Instrument Landing System project at Beaufort, and Entry Control Facility improvements at Parris Island.”

Fort Jackson would receive $21M to be put towards Phase 1 of the Reception Barracks project.

$9M would be allocated to McEntire Joint National Guard Base “to provide a hazardous cargo pad to the 169th Fighter Wing, which they currently do not have.”

Graham said that additional requests could be forthcoming.