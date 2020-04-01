Sen. Lindsey Graham answers some of our COVID-19 questions

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Sen. Lindsey Graham sat down with our Anchor Ben Hoover this afternoon discussing what is on the minds of many South Carolinians — COVID-19.

During the interview, Sen. Graham discussed his views on Gov. Henry McMaster’s guidelines — including his most recent executive order saying non-essential, close-contact businesses, venues and activities are suspended starting Wednesday, April 1 at 5PM — his own projections about the spread of the virus in the state and testing for coronavirus.