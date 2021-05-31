Sen. Lindsey Graham meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

ISRAEL (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said “no one has done more for Israel than Lindsey Graham,” calling him a stalwart champion of the cause.

Great meeting this morning in Jerusalem with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu.



Graham, Netanyahu, and members of the Knesset toured areas hit by rockets fired by Hamas.

Graham’s visit comes after days of fighting between Israel and Hamas over Palestinian territories.

At least 248 people were killed in Gaza and 12 people were killed in Israel during the 11 days of rocket fire.