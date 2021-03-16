Sen. Lindsey Graham to hold tele-town hall with SC residents

South Carolina News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday will hold a tele-town hall with South Carolina residents.

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Residents can call (877) 228-2184 and enter the PIN 110055 to participate.

