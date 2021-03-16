Sen. Lindsey Graham to hold tele-town hall with SC residents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) - State lawmakers are considering new legislation that would require new safety measures for jet ski owners and riders in South Carolina. Some say while additional safety measures are needed for boaters, they fear the proposed legislation doesn't address the state's needs.

Boat owners and business owners all agree stricter boater safety is needed in South Carolina but worry the legislation being proposed only targets safety measures for jet skis while missing boats. They fear the new regulations could drive businesses like Tidal Wave Water Sports out of business.