Sen. Scott to serve on a presidential task force aimed at reopening the economy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott will serve on a task force aimed at reopening the economy.

After speaking with President Donald Trump on Thursday, Sen. Scott announced he will serve on a special task force that will guide the country through reopening of the U.S. economy.

Most of the country remains shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Scott said he believes it is critical that plans are put into place to keep Americans healthy and restart the economy.

“I want to thank President Trump for the opportunity to serve our nation on this task force, and I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the Capitol to tackle the wide range of issues facing American families and workers right now,” said Scott. “As a former small business owner, I know just how important it is to both workers and our communities that we find a safe, responsible path to getting folks back to work and our economy back online.”

Details about the task force have not yet been released. President Trump is expected to update the country on the coronavirus response during a daily task force briefing from the White House on Thursday afternoon.