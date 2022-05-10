WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Tuesday met with celebrity Paris Hilton who is in Washington advocating to improve conditions for children at residential facilities.

Hilton posted a series of photos of her visit to Washington on her Twitter, tagging the group Unsilenced Now, a nonprofit that works “to stop institutional child abuse.”

Via Tim Scott

Scott also shared photos of the visit, saying he spoke with Hilton about “how we can better serve American’s youth.”

Hilton has been outspoken about what she describes as abusive behavior she suffered during her years at a Utah boarding school.

On Wednesday, Hilton and members of the House and Senate are expected to appear together for a press conference “about the impact of abusive congregate care facilities on the lives of survivors and their families,” according to the Associated Press.