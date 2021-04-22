Sen. Tim Scott selected to give GOP response to President Biden’s Joint Address

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trumps nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, not shown, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Thursday was selected to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s upcoming Joint Address to the House and Senate.

President Biden will deliver remarks to a Joint Session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday, April 28.

The event comes just before President Biden’s 100th day in office.

Scott said that he is honored to have the opportunity and that he is “as confident as [he has] ever been in the promise and potential of America.”

Honored to have this opportunity. I’m as confident as I’ve ever been in the promise and potential of America and look forward to sharing my vision for our nation with all of you. https://t.co/M6Pt8kQEuB — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 22, 2021

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted shortly after the announcement, saying that he is proud Scott will deliver the address. He described Scott as “a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country.”