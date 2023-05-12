GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Senator Tim Scott is expected to speak to the Fourth District Republican Club at their breakfast Friday morning in Greenville County.

The breakfast will take place at the Commerce Club.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in Greenville with South Carolinians working tirelessly to save our country,” said Tim Scott.

Tim’s trip to Greenville comes on the heels of his Faith in America Town Hall series, where he held town halls in South Carolina, Iowa, and New Hampshire.