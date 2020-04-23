Live Now
Sen. Tim Scott wants to share your good news and highlight heroes amid the coronavirus pandemic

Republican Sen. Tim Scott, of South Carolina. (Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you have any good news to share? U.S. Senator Tim Scott is looking to partner with South Carolinians to highlight good news amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release Thursday, Sen. Scott’s office said he known there are countless stories across the state regarding people who have made sacrificing, gone above and beyond for neighbors, and who are finding ways to help in the COVID-19 crisis.

Senator Scott would like to showcase and thank everyday heroes like nurses, doctors, first responders, law enforcement officials, grocery store employees, truck drivers, and sanitation workers.

If you have good news to share, email goodnews@scott.senate.gov.

