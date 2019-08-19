Senate panel to discuss reducing number of USC trustees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of state senators is meeting this week to discuss a bill that would cut the number of trustees overseeing the University of South Carolina by nearly half to 11.

The bill was introduced in April and will likely get even more attention after trustees were nearly split on hiring retired Army Gen. Bob Caslen as the school’s new president

A Senate Education subcommittee will discuss the proposal Tuesday that would reduce the number of trustees elected by legislators from 16 based on judicial districts to seven based on the state’s U.S. House districts.

Four seats would remain unchanged — two selected by the governor, the state education superintendent and the president of the school’s alumni association.

Faculty and students would still not have a seat on the board.