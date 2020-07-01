Senator Lindsey Graham, challenger Jaime Harrison, comment on DC statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R) gave an impassioned speech opposing DC statehood.

As legislation outlining a path to making the nation’s capital the 51 state recently passed in the House, republican Senators are pushing back to ensure that it does not see the same fate in the Senate.

Graham claims that the move would “dilute SC’s say in the United States Senate,” as he assumes both senators from DC would be Democrats, thus ‘canceling out’ the votes of the two Republican senators from SC.

Jaime Harrison (D), who will challenge Graham in this year’s General Election, released a statement in response to Graham’s comments, calling on the senator to put politics aside and focus on the state’s recent alarming COVID-19 spikes:

“As SC hits a new case record on a near-daily basis, these political games are dangerous…Political games like this will not do a thing to support South Carolinians who have filed over 6000,000 claims for unemployment relief, or the small business in a state that ranks last in the country in PPP funds per worker.”