Senator Lindsey Graham files for re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R) filed paperwork on Friday to appear on the 2020 ballot as a Republican Candidate for Senate.

Graham will join Governor McMaster later Friday afternoon for a media briefing on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graham issued a statement saying:

“This is a trying time for our nation, but we will persevere. I have been blown away by the support by campaign has received so far, and I am looking forward to the time when I can re-focus my attention on the campaign. For now, I will continue doing all I can to help our nation through this criss, keep Americans safe, and revive our economy.”