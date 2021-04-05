Senator Lindsey Graham, Governor McMaster to speak against ‘For the People Act’

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is introduced by Gov. Henry McMaster, left, at a campaign rally on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday will hold a press conference denouncing H.R. 1, the ‘For the People Act.’

The legislation aims to “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures.”

It has passed through the House of Representatives and is on the way to the Senate.

According to Graham, H.R. 1 is “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.” He says that it would “erode a South Carolina law requiring a photo ID to vote” and “calls for public funding for political campaigns for office.”

The press conference will take place at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday from the Governor’s office.