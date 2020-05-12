Senator Lindsey Graham introduces China sanctions legislation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced The COVID-19 Accountability Act to Congress on Tuesday.

The legislation “authorizes the President to impose sanctions on China if China fails to cooperate and provide a full accounting of the events leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19.”

Graham asserted that “the Chinese Community Party must be held accountable for the detrimental role they played in this pandemic” and even went so far as to say that he is “convinced that without Chinese Communist Party deception, the virus would not be here in the United States.”

The legislation calls on China to:

Provide a full and complete accounting to any COVID-19 investigation led by the United States, its allies, or UN affiliate such as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Close all operating wet markets that have the potential to expose humans to health risks through the introduction of zoonotic disease into the human population.

Release all Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates that were arrested in the post COVID-19 crackdowns.

Under the legislation, the President has 60 days to certify to congress that the above conditions have been met. Otherwise, “the President would be authorized to impose a range of sanctions such as asset freezes, travel bans, visa revocations, restricting United States financial institutions from making loans or underwriting to Chinese businesses, and prohibiting Chinese firms from being listed on American stock exchanges.”

Additionally, the bill requires that within six months, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigates the Chinese pharmaceutical industry and confirms that it is operating to the same standards as U.S. industries. It also provides funding to bolster national research and development of commercial goods in areas where China rivals the U.S.’s technological leadership.

The legislation is cosponsored by: Senators Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Rick Scott (R-Florida), Steve Daines (R-Montana), Todd Young (R-Indiana), Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma), and Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi).