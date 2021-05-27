Senator Lindsey Graham meets with family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick, still opposes Jan. 6 Commission

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington. Graham said Thursday that the president must accept his own role in the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R) on Thursday met with the family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — who died following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — as well as Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone, who responded to the insurrection.

Sicknick’s mother and girlfriend, as well as Dunn and Fanone visited the Capitol to encourage Republican lawmakers to support the bill to establish a Commission to investigate the events of and leading up to January 6.

Following the meeting, Graham released a statement reading in part: