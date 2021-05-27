Senator Lindsey Graham meets with family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick, still opposes Jan. 6 Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R) on Thursday met with the family of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — who died following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — as well as Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone, who responded to the insurrection.
Sicknick’s mother and girlfriend, as well as Dunn and Fanone visited the Capitol to encourage Republican lawmakers to support the bill to establish a Commission to investigate the events of and leading up to January 6.
Following the meeting, Graham released a statement reading in part:
“I had a very productive and emotional meeting with Officer Sicknick’s mother Gladys, his girlfriend Sandra, Officer Harry Dunn from the Capitol Police, and Officer Mike Fanone from the Metropolitan Police about the January 6th attack on our Capitol.
I oppose the House-passed bill as I believe the Commission approach will turn into a partisan food fight. The December deadline for the Commission to finish its work speaks more to political calculations than fact-finding. I told those in attendance at today’s meeting I am committed to making sure the story of January 6th is fully and completely told.
In my view, this would require the two police officers at today’s meeting, Officer Fanone and Officer Dunn, to have their testimony memorialized for the public and to hear from as many other officers as possible as to what it was like that day. Further, we should establish a system that will hold people who were in charge of security at the Capitol on January 6th accountable.
I will be reaching out to my Senate colleagues, Senators Blunt and Klobuchar, who are in charge of the Senate Rules Committee investigation. I have great confidence in both. It is my understanding that several officers have already talked to the Rules Committee, but I will suggest that the testimony of the two officers and others be captured to dispel any notion that what happened on January 6th was anything other than a violent, vicious attack on the Capitol.
Those officers were there to protect us all. There is no reason the Senate cannot get to the truth through the existing investigations. The American people, the officers who protected the Capitol on January 6th, and their families, deserve it.”