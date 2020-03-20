Senator Scott is working to get Americans stuck overseas home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC Senator Tim Scott sent a letter to the Department of State on Friday, urging officials to assist Americans in other countries get home safely.

The letter calls upon Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “please expedite as quickly and safely as possible the return of American citizens to our country.”

Many Americans traveling abroad are stuck as borders have been shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scott said that his staff has been working with the Office of American Citizens Services and Crisis Management to identify Americans abroad and their locations. He specifically referenced a South Carolinian stranded in Peru.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a Global Health Level 4 Travel Advisory and told Americans abroad to consider coming home immediately or be prepared to remain abroad indefinitely.