Senator Tim Scott announces virtual tour of SC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) on Thursday announced a virtual tour of South Carolina, set to commence this week.

Scott has typically conducted the tour in person, but is making adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the tour, he will meet “with community leaders, church groups, civic organizations, and everyday South Carolinians to hear directly from them about what makes their county unique.”

Scott said that the most important part of his job is meeting with his “bosses,” his constituents.

The 46-county tour began in Orangeburg, where Scott met with Antron Williams, the president of the Orangeburg County Young Farmers Association.

Residents are encouraged to submit suggestions for other stops. Suggestions can be sent to countytour@scott.senate.gov

