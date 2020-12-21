Senators Graham, Scott receive COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – SC Senators Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) received the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a “Continuity of Government plan.”

Graham received the vaccine on Saturday, posting photos of himself with a thumbs up. Along with the photos, he posted a statement thanking God “for nurses who help people in need and know how to use a needle,” and “those who produced these vaccines.”

Graham said that “if enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives.”

pic.twitter.com/XUWKm6H3QG — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 19, 2020

Scott posted about receiving the vaccine on Monday, reminding people that “the approved vaccines are very safe and effective.”

He sought to reassure people, saying that he “experienced no side effects” and that the experience was “very similar to the flu shot!”