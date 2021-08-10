Senators Graham, Scott split on Infrastructure Bill vote

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., attend a campaign rally for President Donald Trump, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senators Lindsey Graham (R) and Tim Scott (R) on Tuesday went separate ways on the vote for the Senate’s $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill.

Graham voted in favor of the bipartisan legislation, saying it “provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”

Graham highlighted the “record-high investment” in South Carolina’s road infrastructure, including “$4.6 billion in highway funding, $274 million in bridge replacement and rehabilitation funding, and $70 million to assist in the deployment of electric vehicles and charging stations over the next five years.”

The bill also includes two items cosponsored by Graham: the DRIVE-Safe Act which is intended “to help develop the next generation of American truck drivers,” and the BuyAmerican.gov provision “which promotes easier access for SC businesses to view and apply for government procurement contracts.”

Scott voted against the bill, saying it had been “rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need.”

While he supports “targeted investment in upgrading our nation’s roads, bridges ports, broadband, and other real infrastructure needs,” Scott said he could not “support more reckless spending on unrelated pet projects.”

Ultimately, the bill passed with a 69-30 majority. It will next move to the House of Representatives.