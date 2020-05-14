Send Your Questions for News 2’s “South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered”

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is working to get your questions about the coronavirus pandemic answered.

Join us for South Carolina Responds: Your COVID-19 Questions Answered, a live town hall event with Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, along with health experts and state leaders, on Tuesday, May 19th at 7:00 p.m.

We would like for you to send your questions. Simply record yourself asking a question about COVID-19, and send it to us on either Facebook or Twitter using #SOUTHCAROLINARESPONDS. You can also submit your video question by clicking or tapping here.

Then join us for the special town hall at 7:00 pm, hosted by News 2’s Brendan Clark and WSPA’s Gordon Dill and Amy Wood, to hear the answer to your question.