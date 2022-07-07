CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator Rick Blumenthal (D-CT) on Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

According to a press release from Zelenskyy’s office, the senators were briefed on the status of the war being waged by Russia as well as on future plans which hinge on support from international partners like the United States.

While millions of Ukrainian refugees fled at the height of the incursion, Zelenskyy said that one of his main goals is fortifying the country so that residents can return.

“The number one task for us today is for women with children to be able to return to Ukraine by September 1, so that children can go to school, so that students do not leave and can go to universities. It is very important for us to do two things – to repair schools, universities, and also to have a powerful air defense,” Zelenskyy said.

He appealed to the senators to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems.

Graham and Blumenthal have long been supporters of Ukraine, sponsoring various bills calling for more aid to Ukraine as well as harsher penalties for Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The senators spoke with Zelenskyy specifically about their efforts to designate the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism, which would allow additional sanctions be imposed.