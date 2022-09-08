COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are reflecting on the life and legacy of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at age 96.

The royal family said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, a royal residence in Scotland.

Her son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, automatically became king upon her death. He’s expected to be called King Charles III. His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort.

“When she was 21 years old, the Queen famously said: “I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,”” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham recalled. “As it turned out, she was blessed with a long life and kept her word to faithfully serve her people. As a woman of strong faith, she is now in the hands of a loving God. “When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II, the combination of longevity, impeccable character, and incredible leadership over seven decades of war and peace is likely never to be seen again. “Well done, Your Majesty – Rest in Peace.”

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and my prayers go out to the Windsor family and all the people of the United Kingdom who are mourning her death,” said U.S. Senator Tim Scott. “As the longest serving British monarch, her seven decades of steadfast leadership and commitment to building strong relationships with American leaders will be pillars of her larger than life legacy.”

Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne in February 2022, but she had increasingly handed over duties to her heir, Prince Charles, and other members of the royal family in recent months as she struggled to get around.

Buckingham Palace had said on Sept. 8 that the queen was under medical supervision because doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” as members of her family traveled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement that sparked deep concern.