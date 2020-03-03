Settlement could be on the way in class action lawsuit against Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A settlement may be on the way in the massive class-action ratepayer lawsuit against Santee Cooper.

According to The State newspaper, the judge who is overseeing the lawsuit stopped proceedings after a settlement was reached.

The major defendants, which include Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy – who took over SCE&G – have agreed to pay ratepayers $520 million.

That case is centered on how much the state-owned utility should repay its customers for the abandoned nuclear reactor project north of Columbia.

You are still paying for that project every month.