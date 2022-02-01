Settlement reached in Aug. 2020 shooting case involving deputies, unarmed teenager in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nationally known civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Bakari Sellers, and Jessica Fickling announced a settlement reached in a case involving a 16-year-old girl shot multiple times by Anderson County deputies while being mauled by a police dog.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office settled at $700,000 with a 16-year-old girl who, attorneys say, posed no threat and had no weapon.

“This is a win for our client and a win for justice,” said Attorney Ben Crump.

According to attorneys, the shooting happened on August 11, 2020, after a man, Bryan Hamilton (21) fled the scene of a non-life-threatening motor vehicle accident, where the minor girl was a passenger in a car.

After a police chase, Hamilton crashed the car on Clemson Boulevard near a Lowe’s home improvement store in Anderson. The pair got out of the car and ran to a wooded embankment separating the area shopping center and a Holiday Inn hotel before deputies freed a police dog on the two.

Once deputies and the police dog caught up with the pair, Hamilton shot himself and deputies opened fire “without clear line of sight”, attorneys said, with rounds hitting the unarmed teenager and the K9 officer. The K9 officer died.

The minor suffered “multiple” injuries including a shattered tibia and femur, and “significant” wounds on her feet, neck, and back.

“Our client was shot and nearly killed by deputies who should have been protecting her,” said Sellers. “On top of that, they shot and killed their own canine officer. If that isn’t reckless, then I don’t know what is.”

Attorneys say that the settlement announcement is the latest in an extensive list of legal troubles for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

“I hope this is a wake-up call to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Fickling. “Any person applying for a hunting license knows not to shoot at something you can’t see. It isn’t too much to ask for law enforcement to abide by the same standard.”