Seventh Episcopal District of AME Church to host free COVID-19 testing across SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church will conduct free COVID-19 testing across South Carolina this week.

You do not need to register or have a doctor’s referral prior to testing.

Each site will offer free walk-up and drive-through testing July 8th-11th.

Wednesday, July 8:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Weston Chapel AME Church – 805 E. Cambridge Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Fairfield Middle School – 728 U.S. 321 Bypass, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Thursday, July 9:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Weston Chapel AME Church – 428 S. Richardson St., Latta, SC 29565

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Good Hope AME Church – 1849 Carver School Road, Cope, SC 29030

Friday, July 10:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Hopewell AME Church – 30704 County Line Road, Hemingway, SC 29554

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Conway Sport and Fitness Center – 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, SC 29526

Saturday, July 11:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Colleton County High School – 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Greater Macedonia AME Church – 725 Savage Road, Charleston, SC 29414

The testing will be conducted by MAJL Diagnostic Laboratories, a service-disabled, small business that offers national laboratory testing and diagnostics with headquarters in Atlanta. MAJL is accredited by the College of American Pathologist (CAP) and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).