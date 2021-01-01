Several quarantining at Myrtle Beach homeless shelter due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly one dozen people are now quarantined at a homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach.

The New Directions Homeless Shelter confirmed this first case of COVID-19 this week.

Now, those who may have been exposed must quarantine for 10 to 14 days.

The shelter helps people get back on their feet. During the pandemic, they carefully moved people in once new beds opened up.

“We emptied out a couple of rooms, we had some quad rooms at the men’s shelter, they have remained the rooms where when someone new comes in we move them into one of the quad rooms and they stay relatively isolated from the general population,” explained Kathy Jenkins, the shelter’s executive director.

New Directions is staying at about 75% capacity to allow social distancing. It has 185 beds.