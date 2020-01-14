Several students taken to hospital after crash involving school bus near Conway

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Several students have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a school bus near Conway, according to Tony Casey, with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday to 3990 W. Highway 501 for a crash involving a truck and a school bus.

About 42 students were on board the bus at the time of the crash and four were transported to local hospitals.

At approximately 7:55 a.m., #HCFR reaponded to a 2-vehicle accident involving a school bus.



The call was dispatched to 3990 W. Hwy. 501. There were approximately 40 students on board, 4 being transported w/ minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. pic.twitter.com/TfcIaZSyYL — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 14, 2020

SC Highway Patrol is also on scene, according to the department’s website, which says the crash happened in the area of Hwy. 501 and Willie James Road around 7:49 a.m. Monday

SC 511’s website says traffic is heavy in the area as of about 8:45 a.m. Monday.