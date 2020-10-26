Sex offenders on probation/parole will be under curfew Halloween night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services announced last week it will enact a curfew for offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

Halloween rules for sex offenders on probation, parole and other forms of community supervision under the jurisdiction of the department include:

A curfew effective from 5:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. statewide on Halloween, which is Saturday, October 31st.

The curfew applies to all persons under supervision for a sex offense. They said it does not apply to all registered sex offenders because some are no longer on probation or parole and therefore not under the department’s jurisdiction.

The curfew will be enforced through agent surveillance techniques in all 46 counties in the state. Some counties will require offenders to go to a central location.

Sex offenders have been notified there will be no lights on outside their houses; no candy distribution; no participating in Halloween parties or carnivals and they must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street.

Concerned citizens may visit the State Law Enforcement Division website for a list of sex offenders in your area at: http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx