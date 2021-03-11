Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill

South Carolina News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Mother Emanuel AME Church following the shooting of nine Black parishioners in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — A hate crimes bill in South Carolina no longer offers protection to gay or transgender people.

A Republican leader says he doesn’t think the bill will get enough immediate support if it includes them.

A House subcommittee passed an amendment Thursday that removes sexual orientation, creed, gender, age and ancestry from the bill.

Supporters of the bill as originally written say they wonder if it’s worth having a hate crimes law that doesn’t protect gay and transgender people, who they say are among those who most need the protection.

