CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Today, an international earthquake drill will take place to bring awareness to earthquake safety across the state.

“Shakeout Day” is a time to practice what to do if a earthquake is to strike.

South Carolina averages nearly 10-15 earthquakes a year that are below 3.0 magnitude.

Businesses and schools are encouraged to practice safety tips today in the event that a major earthquake strikes the state.