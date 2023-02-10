SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Shaw Air Force Base will conduct a night flying exercise over Sumter, South Carolina next week.

Officials with the air force base said Friday that residents living in and around Sumter may notice an increase in aircraft noise during the nighttime hours of February 13-17 as they conduct a flying training exercise.

“F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, based out of Shaw, will conduct nighttime flying training in military operating areas across the southeastern portion of the East Coast,” officials said.

The goal of that exercise is to prepare combat aircrew for current and future operations in highly realistic scenarios as part of the South Carolina Electronic Warfare Range (SCEWR) initiative.

According to the air force base, the SCEWR initiative brings together the flying community, the civil engineer squadron, operations support personnel, and weapons and tactics specialists to create the best possible training environment to produce combat-ready pilots to execute the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) mission.

A time frame for those exercises was not provided.