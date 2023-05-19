CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are reminding residents that shellfish harvesting season in South Carolina ends May 27.

State and public shellfish grounds will close 30 minutes after official sunset, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Due to increasing bacteria levels when the water temperature exceeds 80 degrees during the summer months, harvesting is limited to “certain oyster farms that meet rigorous handling and operations requirements.”

Recreational harvesting of oysters, mussels, clams, and all other bivalves will be prohibited on coastal waters until the fall season when the water temperature cools, making the shellfish safe for harvesting and consumption. The season is anticipated to reopen on October 1.

Recycling of shells is still encouraged year-round through the South Carolina Oyster Recycling and Enhancement (SCORE) program. Shells can be recycled at any site, and biologists will return the shells to shorelines where they “provide an ideal base for juvenile oysters to attach and grow, thereby replenishing harvested bed.”

Collection sites can be found by clicking here or calling SCDNR at (843) 953-9397

More information on shellfish harvesting regulations can be found here.