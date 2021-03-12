Sheriff: Bike shop shooting went from argument to gunfight

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Carolina motorcycle shop that killed one man and hurt four others escalated from an argument in the parking lot.

Richland County deputies said two people have been charged, but not with the Thursday afternoon shooting itself outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia.

Deputies say more charges may come as the investigation continues.

Authorities say two of the people wounded remain in the hospital.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

One of the men who was arrested was charged with first-degree assault by mob, while the other was charged with obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES