Sheriff: Bike shop shooting went from argument to gunfight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Carolina motorcycle shop that killed one man and hurt four others escalated from an argument in the parking lot.

Richland County deputies said two people have been charged, but not with the Thursday afternoon shooting itself outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia.

Deputies say more charges may come as the investigation continues.

Authorities say two of the people wounded remain in the hospital.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

One of the men who was arrested was charged with first-degree assault by mob, while the other was charged with obstruction of justice.