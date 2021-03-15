Sheriff: Gangs in fight end up hurting, shooting own members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two rival motorcycle gangs ended up shooting and hurting their own members when a fight broke out in the parking lot of a South Carolina motorcycle shop.

Surveillance video released Monday by Richland County deputies shows five gang members piling on each other during the fight Thursday afternoon outside Capital City Cycles in Columbia.

The video shows a man with a cane wildly swinging at people on the ground, and investigators say the man ended up striking the fatal blows on a fellow gang member who had already been shot.

Deputies are still trying to sort through what all happened and file appropriate charges.