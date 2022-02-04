Sheriff: SC deputies wound man after shotgun carjacking attempt

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANITEVILLE. S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina say deputies have shot and wounded a man who drove away from a traffic stop then tried to steal a car from a driver with a shotgun.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy first tried to pull the man over Thursday night in Graniteville, but he drove off.

Investigators say the driver then tried to carjack another driver and pointed a shotgun at deputies, who shot at him. Authorities say the man ran away from the shooting but was found by police dogs hiding in a shed with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES