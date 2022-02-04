Sheriff: SC deputies wound man after shotgun carjacking attempt

GRANITEVILLE. S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina say deputies have shot and wounded a man who drove away from a traffic stop then tried to steal a car from a driver with a shotgun.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy first tried to pull the man over Thursday night in Graniteville, but he drove off.

Investigators say the driver then tried to carjack another driver and pointed a shotgun at deputies, who shot at him. Authorities say the man ran away from the shooting but was found by police dogs hiding in a shed with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.