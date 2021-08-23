Sheriff’s office: Man wanted for sexually assaulting minor arrested in Upstate

UPDATE (8-22) – A man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island last year was arrested in Spartanburg County on Saturday.

According to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Larry Michael Atchley was arrested Saturday after an anonymous tip stated Atchley was staying in a camper in the driveway of 6414 Highway 215.

Atchley was arrested without incident and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

This is a WSPA update, the previous version can be seen below:

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for a 66-year-old man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor on St. Helena Island in July 2020.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Larry Atchley may be in the Upstate — possibly in Spartanburg or Union counties.

Atchley is described as a white male who is 5-foot-19 and 250 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and may have a beard and mustache.

He’s listed in the National Crime Information Center, with an active warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404.