ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man was charged in a double shooting that killed his son and wounded his wife, deputies say.

Orangeburg County deputies say Andre Green (46) faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities arrived at a home on Kemmerlin Road, just before 6 p.m. Monday following a shooting report.

Upon arrival, a 14-year-old boy was found deceased inside the home, and Greene’s wife, 40, who also suffered a gunshot wound, deputies said in a release.

“There is absolutely no reason in this world for this to have happened,” the sheriff’s office said. “We don’t have a solid motive as of yet, but nothing justifies this.”

Greene faces at least 30 years in prison if he is convicted of murder. He is due to appear in court Wednesday.