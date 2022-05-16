HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for three individuals accused of stealing American Bully puppies, weapons and jewelry from a Hardeeville home last week.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the three suspects in the May 12 burglary on Oakwood Drive.

One of the suspects is seen holding a gun, while another breaks through a door window before entering the home.

Anyone who can help identify the individuals are asked to contact detectives at 843-726-7779 or Jasper County Dispatch at 843-726-7519. Reference Jasper County case #22S10337.