SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called to Twerkerz Southside Bar & Grill at 1010 South Church Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.