COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill being discussed in the Statehouse could change how short-term rentals work in South Carolina.

Mayors from across the Lowcountry traveled to Columbia earlier this month to argue against a bill that would take power away from municipalities when it comes to regulating short-term rentals.

The bill ultimately failed to move out of committee, killing it until lawmakers return to session in January 2024.

However, the same stipulations in that bill were entered into a budget proviso by another legislator – renewing the fight.

An amendment has been entered in the House to remove the proviso. If it fails, the mayors and municipal association will try and defeat it in a conference committee.