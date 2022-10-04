MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A shrimp boat that was formerly a fixture in Shem Creek was returned to sea Tuesday after it washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian.

The Shayna Michelle was beached Friday near 22nd Avenue as Hurricane Ian made landfall just south of Myrtle Beach in Georgetown.

Officials hoped to remove it Monday, but tug boats brought in from surrounding areas, including Charleston, were delayed in getting to Myrtle Beach so the removal was pushed back to Tuesday.

Crews worked to dig a trench and waited until high tide, then two tug boats worked together to get the trawler back in the ocean.

The Shayna Michelle is owned by North Carolina-based Holden Beach Seafood.

It was previously known as the Winds of Fortune, owned by the well-known Shem Creek shrimper Captain Wayne Magwood.