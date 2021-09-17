Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s suspends 2021 bowl game due to COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Chairman Ray Field called a meeting of board members Thursday leading to the cancellation of this year’s bowl game.

Thursday, September 16, board members met in Myrtle Beach for an updated report regarding the annual bowl game scheduled for Saturday, December 18th in Spartanburg.

The bowl game is a high school all-star showcase which has been played between the states for 83 years and was announced Thursday that it will be suspended again in 2021.

The 2020 Bowl Game was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and again, will be cancelled.

Game Chairman Ronnie Blount described the conditions leading up to this year’s game saying “Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, the Shrine Bowl Athletic Department and Medical Staff have continued their due diligence in trying to prepare for the upcoming shrine bowl game. The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible.”

The board decided to cancel the game in order to protect the safety and best interest of everyone involved in the game including sponsors, players, coaches, staff, patrons and medical personnel.

Although the game has been cancelled, coaches will select a team of 44 players from each state in October to give graduating seniors an opportunity to have been named a Shrine Bowl selectee to add to their honor and achievements for their high school career.