Sidney Moorer found guilty in retrial for kidnapping of Heather Elvis

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer has been found guilty in his retrial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis.

A jury found Moorer guilty on Wednesday in an Horry County courtroom.

No court was held Tuesday.

On Monday, the state finished testimony. A forensics investigator took the stand first to talk about the GPS navigator in Sidney Moorer’s truck as his retrial continues.

Moorer’s trial began last week. On Tuesday, opening statements and witness testimony began. On Thursday, Jill Domogauer, a crime scene investigator with the Horry County Police Department, took the stand. She testified to processing Heather Elvis’ car, where she says she found no blood nor sign of struggle.