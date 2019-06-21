Sidney Moorer to appear in an Horry County courtroom Friday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer is set to appear in an Horry County courtroom Friday morning.

Moorer and his wife, Tammy, are currently serving time for separate charges in relation to the Heather Elvis case.

Elvis disappeared in 2013, and though her body has not been recovered, she is presumed dead.

Tammy Moorer is serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

However, Sidney Moorer was granted a mistrial in his 2016 kidnapping trial. A retrial date for those charges has not been set.

He currently serves time for obstruction of justice. The State says he lied to police to stall the investigation in the first 48 hours.

Earlier this year we reported the Moorer’s hired a lawyer and planned to file a federal suit against agencies involved in the case. The couples’ lawyer says the suit alleges Constitutional violations.