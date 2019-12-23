Simpsonville man arrested for allegedly hitting child’s head against wall

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Simpsonville man has been arrested for child abuse.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Simpsonville Police Department responded to a residence in the city limits in reference to a child who was unresponsive.

Police said the child was transported to Prisma Health Hospital with severe injuries, where they required intensive critical care.

According to arrest records, Clark struck the child’s head against a wall twice and threw him against two separate pieces of furniture.

The biological father, 20-year-old Ashton Clark, was taken into custody and charged with Abuse to Inflict Great Bodily Injury Upon Child.

Clark was given a bond of $25,000 and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center.