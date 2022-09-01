Sir Big Spur, the live mascot of the South Carolina Gamecocks, is being renamed. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Just kidding… the University of South Carolina has again changed the name of its live mascot… back to its original name.

The name, “Sir Big Spur,” was changed to “The General” earlier this week. A name the school felt was more reflective of how the athletics department became known as the Gamecocks.

But the new (NEW) change comes amid feedback the university’s athletics department received, which they said ignited dialog with the owners of the live mascot, who had the rights to its name.

According to the school, the two families and administrators found a solution while respecting the wishes of both families.

“It was always preferred that we would stay with the ‘Sir Big Spur’ name,” said Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols. “I appreciate the passion that the owners, Mary Snelling and Ron Albertelli, and the new handlers Beth and Van Clark, have for the Gamecocks and the live mascot. We are pleased that we are starting the season with the same name as in years past.”

“Sir Big Spur” will be on the sidelines Saturday night as the Gamecocks’ football team hosts Georgia State in Williams-Brice Stadium.