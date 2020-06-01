Sisters of Charity Foundation of S.C. awards millions to nonprofits

Columbia, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sisters of Charity Foundation is excited to announce Cycle I grant awards to 136 nonprofit organizations serving people across South Carolina.

According to a press release, $2.4 million will be the total amount of money distributed.

Each nonprofit aligns with the foundation’s mission of reducing poverty in South Carolina in one of three ways: meeting immediate needs, working to break the cycle of poverty and/or working to make system level change.

“During this first cycle of grants in 2020, we are once again reminded of, not just the great need in our state, but the many assets i the hundreds of nonprofits who are serving families and individuals who are in need of support,” said Tom Keith, Foundation president and CEO. “South Carolina is a state that rallies around our neighbors and we are blessed with strong nonprofit leaders and collaborating organizations that are making positive change.”

The people who work in the organizations that received grants are among the helpers that our communities and out state depend on.

To view the full list of recipients separated by county, click here.