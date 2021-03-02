Slain officer was wounded for more than an hour before help

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina police officer killed in an ambush by a man during a domestic violence call lay wounded outside a home for more than an hour before he got help.

Myrtle Beach police said Officer Jacob Hancher fell between two parked cars after he was shot Oct. 3 and the gunman kept firing at officers, creating more confusion.

Investigators say even after the shooting stopped, police decided it was too dangerous and other people might be threatened, choosing to wait more than 50 minutes for a SWAT team and an armored vehicle.

Gunman John Aycoth also was killed in the shooting.