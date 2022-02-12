SLED: Allendale Co. man charged with burglary

An Allendale County man is charged with burglary and an additional charge after allegedly entering a building and taking several items, SLED says

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An Allendale County man has been arrested and charged with burglary after entering a building to commit theft, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says that Joseph T. Loadholt, 54, was charged on Friday with second-degree burglary and possession of body armor by a violent offender. The case was presented by the Allendale Police Department, prompting a SLED investigation.

According to an arrest warrant, on February 5 Loadholt entered a building in the area “without consent,” during the nighttime to commit theft. The warrant reads that Loadholt took “several items of police equipment” including body armor, a badge, and other items attached to a vest.

Loadholt admitted to entering the building and taking the items and also being under the influence of illegal narcotics during the burglary.

Loadholt is being held at the Allendale County Detention Center.