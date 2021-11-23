SLED arrests former security officer connected with vulnerable adult abuse incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announces charges on a former security officer following a November 1 incident in which a patient was abused at a treatment facility.

According to SLED, Nathaniel Nelson Jr. (26) was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

A report alleges that Nelson pushed the patient across the room causing him to hit a small table. Nelson also allegedly “struck the victim with a closed fist several times.”

The allegations are correlated to interviews, surveillance, and information provided by SLED.

The chief of security at Wellpath Recovery Solution reported the incident to SLED.

Nelson is currently booked and held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.